BMO Harris Bank Center to enforce VenueShield COVID protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the BMO Harris Bank Center prepares for the first Rockford IceHogs home game of the season Saturday, organizers hope the rollout of a covid protocol program called “VenueShield” is as smooth as the newly laid ice.

Doors will open at least one hour prior to the start of each event, and earlier when possible. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the venue early to minimize crowding and lines. Face coverings are required for all upcoming events at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Other changes fans might notice include hand sanitizer stations, contactless payment and frequent cleaning by staff.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.