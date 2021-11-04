Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win sectionals

ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a showdown of two of the top teams in Class 1A. A couple of NUIC teams squaring off in the sectional final. Neither team had lost a conference match all season. Aquin defeated Galena 25-21, 25-17 to win its first sectional championship since 1990.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Lucy Arndt. The junior finished with 15 kills and nine digs. Senior Ava Hiveley had two digs while sophomore setter Megan Holder had 23 assists and two blocks.

Aquin (37-2-1) now faces Milford in the Super-Sectionals Friday at 6 p.m. at Willows Academy in Des Plaines.

In other Class 1A sectional final action, Eastland fell to Newark in straight sets.

Belvidere North claimed its second straight sectional plaque, beating Kaneland 25-18, 25-21 in the Class 3A sectional final at Sycamore. The Blue Thunder will take on St. Viator in the Super-Sectionals on Friday at Woodstock North at 6 p.m.

Lutheran’s season came to an end with a straight sets loss against Rock Falls in the 2A sectional final at Oregon. The Lady Crusaders finish the year 29-6, the second most wins in program history behind the team that took fourth in state in 2019.

Hononegah battled hard against Huntley in the 4A Grant Sectional final. However, the Lady Indians couldn’t get past the Red Raiders, falling in straight sets 21-25, 20-25.

