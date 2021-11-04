Advertisement

Aquin, Belvidere North girls volleyball win sectionals

Aquin defeated Galena in straight sets to win the Class 1A Sectional at Westminster Christian...
Aquin defeated Galena in straight sets to win the Class 1A Sectional at Westminster Christian in Elgin. It's just the second sectional title in the girls volleyball program.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a showdown of two of the top teams in Class 1A. A couple of NUIC teams squaring off in the sectional final. Neither team had lost a conference match all season. Aquin defeated Galena 25-21, 25-17 to win its first sectional championship since 1990.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Lucy Arndt. The junior finished with 15 kills and nine digs. Senior Ava Hiveley had two digs while sophomore setter Megan Holder had 23 assists and two blocks.

Aquin (37-2-1) now faces Milford in the Super-Sectionals Friday at 6 p.m. at Willows Academy in Des Plaines.

In other Class 1A sectional final action, Eastland fell to Newark in straight sets.

Belvidere North claimed its second straight sectional plaque, beating Kaneland 25-18, 25-21 in the Class 3A sectional final at Sycamore. The Blue Thunder will take on St. Viator in the Super-Sectionals on Friday at Woodstock North at 6 p.m.

Lutheran’s season came to an end with a straight sets loss against Rock Falls in the 2A sectional final at Oregon. The Lady Crusaders finish the year 29-6, the second most wins in program history behind the team that took fourth in state in 2019.

Hononegah battled hard against Huntley in the 4A Grant Sectional final. However, the Lady Indians couldn’t get past the Red Raiders, falling in straight sets 21-25, 20-25.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Rockford University lockdown lifted, renews concerns as police investigates
Brooks was taken into custody without incident while detectives recovered a firearm with an...
Wanted Rockford man with active felony warrants arrested
Rockford Fire responds to a house fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr.
Neighbors help save kids after house catches fire in Rockford

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional
Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional
Boylan captured its first Super-Sectional plaque in more than a decade. The Titans punched...
Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional, heads to state for first time since 2010
#1 Rock Valley stuns #8 DuPage after winning the final three sets to win the Region IV...
Rock Valley volleyball earns top seed at national tournament