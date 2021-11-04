AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford bans unsupervised teens on weekends

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Effective immediately, AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford has issued a new rule prohibiting teenagers under the age of 16 from attending a movie without a guardian over the age of 21 after 6 p.m. on weekends.

The rule will be applied on Friday and Saturday nights. AMC says theater employees will check the IDs of anybody who looks under the age of 40 without adult supervision.

The new policy goes into effect starting November 5. (WIFR)

These rules are being put into effect after a massive fight took place at the theater in October. It prompted a big police response after somebody at the theater called 911 reporting someone in the theater had a gun.

