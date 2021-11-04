Adam Kinzinger isn’t ruling out a 2024 presidential bid as he considers his future after the House

(CNN) - Rep. Adam Kinzinger is actively weighing whether to seek his political fortunes in the Senate, the Illinois governor’s mansion or even the White House, despite serious questions about whether there’s any future at all for a Donald Trump critic like him in today’s GOP.

Acknowledging his potential career options and timeline for the first time since announcing his retirement from the House last week, Kinzinger told CNN he is considering at least a statewide run if not a presidential one, and that he’ll “probably” make his decision on whether to launch a bid for governor or senator by January.

“The key is, how do we restore the honor of the party in the country?” Kinzinger told CNN, adding that he “definitely” wouldn’t rule out a White House run in 2024.

A presidential bid would be a long shot for the Illinois Republican, who voted to impeach Trump and has become one of the most vociferous critics of the former President and his own party.

But a statewide race in Illinois could be just as much of an uphill climb. In either primary, Kinzinger would have to win over a base that is still very much beholden to Trump. In a general election, he’d be running in a fairly blue state, where few Republicans have won statewide races in the past decade or so, including former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Sen. Mark Kirk.

“It would be very hard. If you’re a Republican here in our state, it’s not easy unless you embrace Trump. So that’s question number one,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat. “And question number two is, do you embrace a lot of the policies that are popular in Illinois?”

“So I’m not sure what the path is,” he added.

Still, Kinzinger is keeping his options open as he contemplates his next move. Most immediately, he has the opportunity to run statewide in 2022, with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, up for reelection.

