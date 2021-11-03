Village of Rockton acquires Sonoco property

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Sonoco Paper Mill closed its doors for the last time in December of 2008. Since then, the lot has been empty. It took a while for Sonoco to clean the area of ground contaminants, but it’s finally been acquired by the Village of Rockton.

Village President John Peterson wants to rebuild, making the property on Hawick Street an economic hub for the village once again.

“Well our hope long term is to for it to be a restaurant, hotel, possibly even a wedding venue. On the river, It would just be fantastic if we could actually do this and take something that’s not very pretty right now and turn it into something very pretty downtown,” Peterson said, “Short term, we’re gonna use it for overflow parking.”

The village has a number of events occurring around the holidays, and this empty plot of land on the edge of the Rock River will serve as the perfect space for visitors to park. However, come the spring, the Village hopes to find a potential suitor for the land, and help bring more jobs to Rockton.

