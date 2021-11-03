Third straight sub-50° day on tap Wednesday
Steady temperature recovery to begin late week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a chilly start to the month of November, and this cool snap is a long time in the making.
Not since April 20th and 21st had we seen back to back days that failed to reach 50° before these past two days, and even cooler temperatures are in sight. With Wednesday virtually guaranteed to feature temperatures below the 50°, it’ll be the first time with three straight sub-50° highs since mid-March, when temperatures failed to reach 50° March 15th through the 17th.
Whatever cloudiness still around here this evening will quickly dissipate, leading to a clear sky overnight tonight, allowing temperatures to cool off very, very quickly.
We are likely heading down into the middle 20s in Rockford, with outlying locales to be even colder. Even though there won’t be nearly as much wind around, there may be just enough to send wind chill values into the upper teens in a spot or two by the time Wednesday morning rolls around.
Wednesday’s to start off with some sunshine, but as the day progresses, we will quickly cloud over as a weak upper level disturbance passes by. The good news is that precipitation will not be a concern with this particular disturbance.
However, the abundant afternoon cloudiness will restrict our temperatures even further. We’re currently forecasting high temperatures only to reach 44°, which would register as our coldest temperature since April Fool’s Day.
Skies should partially, but not entirely Wednesday night, so temperatures may not fall off as rapidly as in previous nights.
Winds began to turn around to the southwest on Thursday, and a gradual temperature climb will commence, especially as sunshine takes over in the afternoon. Still, the anticipation is that we’ll fall just short of reaching 50° for a fifth straight day.
Thursday should be the last genuinely chilly day in some time. We’re forecasting temperatures to reach slightly above normal levels as early as Friday.
And all systems appear to be go for 60s to return by Saturday, and continuing for several days beyond. Come Sunday, we may flirt with 70° and all signs point to temperatures reaching 70° or maybe even higher come Monday.
As for precipitation, our next chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms is still more than a week away.
