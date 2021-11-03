Third straight sub-50° day on tap Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a chilly start to the month of November, and this cool snap is a long time in the making.

We've started the month with back to back chilly days, and things are likely to get colder in the hours and days ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not since April 20th and 21st had we seen back to back days that failed to reach 50° before these past two days, and even cooler temperatures are in sight. With Wednesday virtually guaranteed to feature temperatures below the 50°, it’ll be the first time with three straight sub-50° highs since mid-March, when temperatures failed to reach 50° March 15th through the 17th.

The back-to-back sub-50° highs this week mark the first time in 195 days in which we failed to reach 50° in consecutive days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever cloudiness still around here this evening will quickly dissipate, leading to a clear sky overnight tonight, allowing temperatures to cool off very, very quickly.

Clear skies and light winds mean colder temperatures Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We are likely heading down into the middle 20s in Rockford, with outlying locales to be even colder. Even though there won’t be nearly as much wind around, there may be just enough to send wind chill values into the upper teens in a spot or two by the time Wednesday morning rolls around.

Wind chills may still dip into the teens in spots overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to start off with some sunshine, but as the day progresses, we will quickly cloud over as a weak upper level disturbance passes by. The good news is that precipitation will not be a concern with this particular disturbance.

After a sunny start to the day, clouds are to gather by midday Wednesday and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, the abundant afternoon cloudiness will restrict our temperatures even further. We’re currently forecasting high temperatures only to reach 44°, which would register as our coldest temperature since April Fool’s Day.

Increasing clouds Wednesday will keep temperatures even colder than they've been of late! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies should partially, but not entirely Wednesday night, so temperatures may not fall off as rapidly as in previous nights.

Skies are to clear once again Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds Wednesday night may keep our low temperatures in more tolerable territory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds began to turn around to the southwest on Thursday, and a gradual temperature climb will commence, especially as sunshine takes over in the afternoon. Still, the anticipation is that we’ll fall just short of reaching 50° for a fifth straight day.

More sunshine and a southwesterly wind should allow for warming to commence Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday should be the last genuinely chilly day in some time. We’re forecasting temperatures to reach slightly above normal levels as early as Friday.

We head back slightly above normal in the temperature department by Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And all systems appear to be go for 60s to return by Saturday, and continuing for several days beyond. Come Sunday, we may flirt with 70° and all signs point to temperatures reaching 70° or maybe even higher come Monday.

Come the weekend, expect temperatures to reach the 60s with ease. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for precipitation, our next chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms is still more than a week away.

