Advertisement

Second round of the high school football playoffs are set

IHSA Football
IHSA Football(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of local high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state championship. While the first round was split between Friday and Saturday, most of the action this week will take place on Saturday, including a marquee matchup in Class 1A between Lena-Winslow at Forreston. Here are dates and times for all of the area action in round two.

Class 7A

Pekin vs. Hononegah - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Class 6A

Lake Forest vs. Harlem - Saturday, 4:00 p.m.

Class 5A

Rochelle vs. St. Patrick (at Triton College) - Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard South vs. Sycamore - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.

Fenwick vs. Boylan - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Class 4A

Stillman Valley vs. Richmond-Burton - Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Genoa-Kingston - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Class 3A

Lisle vs. Byron - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

IC Catholic vs. Du-Pec (at Pecatonica) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wilmington vs. Newman (at Sterling) - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow vs. Forreston - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

8-Man

Martinsville vs. Orangeville - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

West Central vs. South Beloit - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Milledgeville vs. Amboy - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Milford-Cissna Park vs. Polo - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Police investigate potential shooting threat at Jefferson High School
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Rockford University lockdown lifted, renews concerns as police investigates

Latest News

#1 Rock Valley stuns #8 DuPage after winning the final three sets to win the Region IV...
Rock Valley volleyball earns top seed at national tournament
Lutheran defeated Aurora Central Catholic in straight sets in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals...
Lutheran advances to sectional final with straight sets win
Lutheran athletic director Cedric Jones watches the girls volleyball team win in the sectional...
IHSA Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinals
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline