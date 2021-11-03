Second round of the high school football playoffs are set

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of local high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state championship. While the first round was split between Friday and Saturday, most of the action this week will take place on Saturday, including a marquee matchup in Class 1A between Lena-Winslow at Forreston. Here are dates and times for all of the area action in round two.

Class 7A

Pekin vs. Hononegah - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Class 6A

Lake Forest vs. Harlem - Saturday, 4:00 p.m.

Class 5A

Rochelle vs. St. Patrick (at Triton College) - Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard South vs. Sycamore - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.

Fenwick vs. Boylan - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Class 4A

Stillman Valley vs. Richmond-Burton - Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Genoa-Kingston - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Class 3A

Lisle vs. Byron - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

IC Catholic vs. Du-Pec (at Pecatonica) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wilmington vs. Newman (at Sterling) - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow vs. Forreston - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

8-Man

Martinsville vs. Orangeville - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

West Central vs. South Beloit - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Milledgeville vs. Amboy - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Milford-Cissna Park vs. Polo - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.

