Second round of the high school football playoffs are set
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of local high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state championship. While the first round was split between Friday and Saturday, most of the action this week will take place on Saturday, including a marquee matchup in Class 1A between Lena-Winslow at Forreston. Here are dates and times for all of the area action in round two.
Class 7A
Pekin vs. Hononegah - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Class 6A
Lake Forest vs. Harlem - Saturday, 4:00 p.m.
Class 5A
Rochelle vs. St. Patrick (at Triton College) - Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Glenbard South vs. Sycamore - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
Fenwick vs. Boylan - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Class 4A
Stillman Valley vs. Richmond-Burton - Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Genoa-Kingston - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
Class 3A
Lisle vs. Byron - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
IC Catholic vs. Du-Pec (at Pecatonica) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wilmington vs. Newman (at Sterling) - Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow vs. Forreston - Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
8-Man
Martinsville vs. Orangeville - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
West Central vs. South Beloit - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Milledgeville vs. Amboy - Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Milford-Cissna Park vs. Polo - Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
