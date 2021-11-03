Rockford man arrested on child porn charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cesar Alegria, 26, has been arrested by Illinois State Police on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Police say investigators from many agencies searched Alegria’s residence on Wednesday and found evidence of child pornography to support his arrest.

Alegria is charged with three counts of Dissemination of child pornography and five counts of Possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

