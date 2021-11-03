Rock Valley volleyball earns top seed at national tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Head coach Kristy Pierce has done what she was hired to do, get Rock Valley volleyball back into the national tournament.

The Golden Eagles is the top-seed when the NJCAA DIII national tournament gets underway next week in Rochester, Minnesota. RVC is coming off a three-set comeback win against College of DuPage in the Region IV championship last Saturday. This will be their first trip to the national tournament since 2018. They haven’t won it all since 2012.

Rock Valley went from unranked in the preseason to the number one team in the country since the Week 2 rankings came out on September 7. The Golden Eagles are 32-7 this season. That’s the most wins since 2015 when they won 30 games.

