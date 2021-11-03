Advertisement

Rock Valley volleyball earns top seed at national tournament

#1 Rock Valley stuns #8 DuPage after winning the final three sets to win the Region IV...
#1 Rock Valley stuns #8 DuPage after winning the final three sets to win the Region IV championship.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Head coach Kristy Pierce has done what she was hired to do, get Rock Valley volleyball back into the national tournament.

The Golden Eagles is the top-seed when the NJCAA DIII national tournament gets underway next week in Rochester, Minnesota. RVC is coming off a three-set comeback win against College of DuPage in the Region IV championship last Saturday. This will be their first trip to the national tournament since 2018. They haven’t won it all since 2012.

Rock Valley went from unranked in the preseason to the number one team in the country since the Week 2 rankings came out on September 7. The Golden Eagles are 32-7 this season. That’s the most wins since 2015 when they won 30 games.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Police investigate potential shooting threat at Jefferson High School
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Rockford University lockdown lifted, renews concerns as police investigates

Latest News

IHSA Football
Second round of the high school football playoffs are set
Lutheran defeated Aurora Central Catholic in straight sets in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals...
Lutheran advances to sectional final with straight sets win
Lutheran athletic director Cedric Jones watches the girls volleyball team win in the sectional...
IHSA Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinals
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline