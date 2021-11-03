Advertisement

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

The diagnosis leaves Jordan Love as the team’s only quarterback as backup QB Kurt Benkert revealed Tuesday that he has tested positive for virus as well.

Rodgers previously stated publicly that he is “immunized” against COVID-19, telling NBC15 News’ sister-station WBAY, in Green Bay, “yeah, I have been immunized… There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Following the news that Rodgers had tested positive, Pelissero’s fellow reporter at NFL Network Ian Rapoport indicated that the NFL does not consider Rodgers “vaccinated,” adding that Mike Garafalo had confirmed it as well.

Because of his unvaccinated status, Rodgers’ diagnosis means he will not be eligible to play for 10 days. That would mean he would not be able to return to the team until Nov. 13, just a day before the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available

