Pet ownership may be a key to happiness and health as we age

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - Although research on the health benefits of human-animal interactions is still relatively new, it’s hard to deny the positive feelings you get when stroking a purring cat or relaxing with an adoring lapdog by your side.

In 2018, the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging asked about the role pets play in the lives of a national sample of adults ages 50 to 80. They found that 55 percent of the respondents had welcomed a pet into their family. This older group of pet owners credited their pets with helping them get more enjoyment from life.

Whether the pets made their owners feel loved, reduced their stress or kept them active and connected to others, their four-legged friends positively contributed to their physical and emotional health. “Studies prove the value having a pet can bring to a person’s wellbeing, both physically and mentally,” Krystal Revai, MD, associate chief medical officer at Health Alliance. “Pets can have a calming effect and provide their owners with companionship, a sense of purpose and increased opportunities to be active – all of this can have a very real and wide-ranging impact on one’s mental and overall health.”

Insurance companies took note of the attachment pet owners have to their furry family members and offer pet insurance to cover wellness, illness, accidents, and more. Now, Health Alliance™ is acknowledging the importance of pets to their older owners by offering supportive benefits that include a new 24-hour veterinary telehealth service on their Medicare Advantage plans.

“Many factors affect a person’s overall health and wellness. We are always looking for ways to incorporate additional benefits and perks into our plans that more broadly support healthy lifestyles beyond just covering traditional medicines, surgeries, and office visits,” Dr. Revai explained. “There are many roads to health and well-being. Offering plans that match what members want and need is important to us.”

It can be easy to overlook a benefit like the pet hotline coverage Health Alliance offers on some of its Medicare Advantage plans when presented with the array of Medicare options during the annual enrollment period. It’s one reason why it pays to give yourself plenty of time to do your research. One size does not fit all when it comes to Medicare.

A good place to start is by determining what Medicare option covers the services you need. Is it more cost-effective to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan than Original Medicare? Medical Advantage plans are attractive because they can include benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t, like vision, hearing and dental, and often prescription drug coverage in a neatly bundled package.

Then look at the details. Do you have a pet? Then access to a 24-hour pet helpline is a valuable plus. Are you physically active? Then a plan with fitness benefits may match your lifestyle best. Are you accustomed to seeing a dentist twice a year, or purchase eyeglasses or contacts yearly? Do you take prescription medications? Make sure the policy you choose meets your needs in all of the areas that matter. Finally, compare prices and provider networks.

If just thinking about Medicare makes your heart beat a little faster, spend time petting a dog -- research shows a dog may lower blood pressure more effectively than a conversation with a human – then visit //HealthAlliance.org/Medicare to learn more about Medicare Advantage options to fit your lifestyle.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.