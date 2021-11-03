The most popular Thanksgiving side in each state

(WIFR) - While some workers work holidays, the majority of workers can be thankful on Thanksgiving for a day off work.

This year the trend of more companies delaying Black Friday hours continues, allowing even more workers the opportunity to pile plates high and spend more time with loved ones.

It got Zippia thinking, what foods will everyone be eating? They analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side.

Thanksgiving may be called Turkey Day, but maybe it should be called mashed potato or bread day. Yes, Illinois’ favorite Thanksgiving side is mashed potatoes.

Overall, people are piling their plates high with bread, casseroles, and other carbs. (Zippia.com)

MOST INTERESTING FINDINGS

Mashed potatoes are once again king, with 9 states loving mashed potatoes the most.

Right behind mashed potatoes is rolls- 4 states know that it’s not Thanksgiving without flaky, delicious bread.

In general, carbs are where it’s at– crescent rolls, stuffing, and dressing all made the map.

While most states are reaching for the carbs, Rhode Island is all about those carrots.

But bread should step aside, potatoes are the real choice of the people.

A staggering 15 states should be celebrating potato day.

No judgment, but can we talk about how Montana’s most popular side is turkey gravy? Hopefully, eaten with other foods and not gulped solo.

Louisiana likes dressing best- which is Southern for stuffing.

Unsurprisingly, if you want a casserole the south is where you should go- preferably made by someone’s Meemaw or Granny

Mac N’ Cheese took a nosedive from last year’s performance.

Only two states ( Virginia and Vermont ) are sane enough to recognize its cheesy, gooey, baked goodness.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.