Advertisement

Man sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for murder of Rockford teen in 2019

Juan Mora (DOB: 2/10/1994) was sentenced to fifty-five years plus a consecutive term of ten...
Juan Mora (DOB: 2/10/1994) was sentenced to fifty-five years plus a consecutive term of ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Juan Mora has been sentenced to 55 years in prison plus a consecutive term of ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in 2019.

Authorities say 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats was walking with a group of friends in the 700 block of Kent St. on Jan. 21, 2019 when the shooting occurred.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting was gang-related as Mora asked Coats and his friends if they were Latin Kings. The boys say no, they were not in a gang.

Mora was identified as the shooter based on surveillance video and gang intelligence. He was arrested four days after the shooting.

He pled guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges earlier in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Rockford University lockdown lifted, renews concerns as police investigates
Brooks was taken into custody without incident while detectives recovered a firearm with an...
Wanted Rockford man with active felony warrants arrested
The property had been a paper mill in the area since the early 1900′s
Village of Rockton acquires Sonoco property

Latest News

Major warming is on the horizon.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/3/2021
Car vs. deer calls are on the rise as it’s the peak of mating season
Fire at home on Pepper Drive leaves behind $200k in damage
National walkout day
Community members protest as part of worldwide “Walkout”