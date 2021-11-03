Man sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for murder of Rockford teen in 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Juan Mora has been sentenced to 55 years in prison plus a consecutive term of ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in 2019.

Authorities say 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats was walking with a group of friends in the 700 block of Kent St. on Jan. 21, 2019 when the shooting occurred.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting was gang-related as Mora asked Coats and his friends if they were Latin Kings. The boys say no, they were not in a gang.

Mora was identified as the shooter based on surveillance video and gang intelligence. He was arrested four days after the shooting.

He pled guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges earlier in 2021.

