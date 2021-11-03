Man sentenced to four years for driving into 2019 Beloit Christmas parade while drunk

Advertisement

Curtis Metz, 40, has been sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk into a Christmas parade in 2019 and then leading police on a pursuit.(Beloit Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Curtis Metz, 40, has been sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk into a Christmas parade in 2019 and then leading police on a pursuit.

The Beloit Police Department says Metz drove past a squad car with its police lights on and then through the parade barrier at Grand and Park Avenues. At that time, a police officer used his hands to hit the front of the truck Metz was driving to try and get him to stop.

Metz then refused to follow orders or speak to officers, police say.

While being pursued by police officers, Metz then drove into the parade route. Police say there were stop sticks out that were used to deflate the truck’s tires. Regardless, Metz continued into South Beloit and then into a cornfield near Prairie and Rockton Roads.

The passenger with Metz at the time was also arrested as the person was wanted for unrelated charges from Green County, Wisconsin.

Metz pleaded guilty to the fifth offense of Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

