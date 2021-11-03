Advertisement

Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating

By Sam Read
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – For most kids, Halloween is all about getting as much candy as possible. But this year in Rhode Island, a group of youngsters showed that for them it’s not just about taking, but also about giving.

Fifth grade friends, Jackson Panciera, Jack Binger and Andrew Kitchen got all the candy they could Sunday night.

“We went to pretty much all the main houses in the neighborhood,” Jack explained.

Instead of handing out candy personally, Kristen Wells left a bowl of candy out on the porch with a sign for the trick-or-treaters.

But by the time the fifth graders showed up, somehow the six bags of candy she left had all been taken from the bowl.

The boys read the note by the bowl and looked at each other before adding some of their own candy.

“I was like, ‘Guys, we should put in candy because, I mean there could be other trick-or-treaters who come by. And honestly, we’re all done with COVID. So, I mean, candy is really the best thing we can do to help everyone,’” Jack said.

They did it so kids who came after them would leave with something.

When Wells returned home, she was confused how the chocolate bars she had left out became Skittles and other treats.

“I looked at our security camera footage to see what had happened,” Wells explained.

She posted the surveillance video on social media and the act of kindness was the talk around town.

“I had seen a lot of stories of not-so-nice things happen with people who left their bowls out and it was just a nice, nice story,” Wells said.

“I was just super interested in the fact that a small act like that just, like, blew up,” Jack said.

The kids weren’t the only ones surprised about what happened on Halloween.

“I didn’t expect to see that and especially without an adult even with them, it was just the kids decided to do that on their own,” Wells said.

The boys say giving away their hard-earned candy wasn’t too hard because what they did was the real treat.

“It’s a good thing of what we did, because people are going to look back on that and you’re going to be like, ‘You know what? Maybe someday I could do something. I want to do something like that next year or something,’” Jack said.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

