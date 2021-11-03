Freeport loses Home Rule status

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following years of decline the city of Freeport has finally seen its population drop below 25,000 people. This means the city does not qualify for Home Rule status. Home rule gives local governments the power to create laws locally without having to follow state issued guidelines.

Every city above the 25,000 population threshold gets this rule automatically. But now the population is lower now, around 24,000, and local leaders won’t have much say when it comes to enforcing things like sales tax in the city. This can lead to problems. The city makes between 3.6 and 3.8 million dollars off sales taxes per year. So if they lose this rule they’ll either have to spike property taxes for residents, or lay people off.

“As visitors come in, whether to buy furniture or groceries from shopping at our grocery stores. That tax that is generating is helping [ay for the residents that live here,” said city manager Randy Bukas, “And over the past 4 years we haven’t raised our tax rate but we would have to be looking at raising taxes as one of the alternatives.”

In 2020 the city tried to cut 1 million dollars from the general budget. This resulted in jobs lost in the city, unable to be filled. Bukas says 17 jobs were lost because of these cuts, and that was just 1 million dollars. Compare that with the 3.8 million they’d lose from sales tax alone, and that’s more than triple the jobs they lost last year. Voting to keep this rule in place will occur on November 8th of next year. Until then the home rule will stay in place, allowing the freeport government to run as planned.

