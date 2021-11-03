Advertisement

Fire starts in bedroom, causes $40k in damages to Rockford home

Firefighters attacked the fire with hose and water and had the fire under control in 18 minutes from time of arrival.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to 3304 Alida Street for a structure fire.

Once on the scene, heavy smoke was coming out from the back of the home along with a fire being found in a bedroom. Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in 18 minutes.

A man and a woman were both displaced from the home. The Red Cross is assisting them. There were no injuries in this fire. The home suffers an estimated loss of $40,000 from the fire.

The cause is unknown and it’s under investigation.

