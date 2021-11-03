Fire starts in bedroom, causes $40k in damages to Rockford home
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to 3304 Alida Street for a structure fire.
Once on the scene, heavy smoke was coming out from the back of the home along with a fire being found in a bedroom. Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in 18 minutes.
A man and a woman were both displaced from the home. The Red Cross is assisting them. There were no injuries in this fire. The home suffers an estimated loss of $40,000 from the fire.
The cause is unknown and it’s under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.