Fire starts in bedroom, causes $40k in damages to Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to 3304 Alida Street for a structure fire.

Once on the scene, heavy smoke was coming out from the back of the home along with a fire being found in a bedroom. Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in 18 minutes.

A man and a woman were both displaced from the home. The Red Cross is assisting them. There were no injuries in this fire. The home suffers an estimated loss of $40,000 from the fire.

The cause is unknown and it’s under investigation.

