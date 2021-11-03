Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Pepper Drive in Rockford
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responds to a house at 5200 Pepper Drive in Rockford where a fire started at the home.
In photos from the Rockford Fire Department, smoke was coming out of the left side of the home. When 23 News arrived to the scene, the fire was quickly under control. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time or how much damage the fire caused.
This is a developing story. Avoid the area while fire crews investigate.
