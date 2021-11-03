Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Pepper Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responds to a house at 5200 Pepper Drive in Rockford where a fire started at the home.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire at 5200 Pepper Drive. pic.twitter.com/s7vUz33gYz — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) November 3, 2021

In photos from the Rockford Fire Department, smoke was coming out of the left side of the home. When 23 News arrived to the scene, the fire was quickly under control. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time or how much damage the fire caused.

LIVE: Structure fire in the 5200 block of Pepper Dr. Posted by WIFR TV on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Avoid the area while fire crews investigate.

