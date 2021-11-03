Advertisement

Family searches for missing Monticello woman as efforts shift to Freeport

Authorities think she traveled to Shannon, Illinois that same evening
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After a Monticello woman seemingly vanishes into thin air last week, the search is on as investigators turn their efforts to Freeport.

When 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy didn’t show up for work last Wednesday, her friends and family say they knew something was wrong. The Carroll County sheriff’s office launched an investigation where friends and family searched ditches and cornfields near Freeport. Investigators say Trumpy was last seen Tuesday night in Monroe.

