Family searches for missing Monticello woman as efforts shift to Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After a Monticello woman seemingly vanishes into thin air last week, the search is on as investigators turn their efforts to Freeport.

When 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy didn’t show up for work last Wednesday, her friends and family say they knew something was wrong. The Carroll County sheriff’s office launched an investigation where friends and family searched ditches and cornfields near Freeport. Investigators say Trumpy was last seen Tuesday night in Monroe.

Authorities think she traveled to Shannon, Illinois that same evening.

