Detached garage fire spreads to house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Damage from a detached garage fire late Tuesday night spreads to the home.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of Constance Dr. just after 11:00 p.m. where they saw fire and smoke coming from a garage separate from the home. The crew put out the fire in 30 minutes. The garage had heavy damage from the fire and some of it spread into the home.

All individuals were home at the time of the fire and no one, including the firefighters, was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

