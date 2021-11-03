Detached garage fire extends damage to nearby home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to 3504 Constance Drive for a report of a residential structure fire.

Once on the scene, fire and smoke was showing from a detached garage fire. By the time firefighters arrived, all occupants were out of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The detached garage sustained heavy fire damage which did extend to the home. The loss is estimated at $75,000.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

