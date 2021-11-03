Advertisement

Community members protest as part of worldwide “Walkout”

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents say they are challenging the loss of liberty, illegal mandates and government overreach as part of “National Walkout Day” Wednesday.

Participants in the walkout say they choose to protest the “Loss of freedom that occurs in the world ever since the pandemic began.” Several cars drove by Rockford City Hall honking their horns in support as advocated made some noise for the cause outside.

This is part of a movement initiated by the Children’s Health Defense which calls on employees to walk out of work on Wednesday.

Participants in the walkout also marched in support of local businesses that do not have a mask mandate.

