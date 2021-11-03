Car vs. deer calls are on the rise as it’s the peak of mating season

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Steer clear of the deer when you’re on the roads late. It may not be as easy as that but local law enforcement wants to remind you to be careful this time of the year.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Dispatch says they responded to four car vs. deer calls on Tuesday alone. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says it’s mating season for deer now until the end of November. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana wants to remind drivers to be mindful when driving between sunset and Midnight.

He also says to be careful swerving because you could cause an accident with another car. Caruana says, “They run together. If you see one, usually two, three, four of them are behind them crossing. Try to use your high beams when you’re driving down those dark roads. Because, like I said, they’ll stand right in the middle of the road or on the side of the road and all of a sudden they’re there.”

