Boylan boys soccer wins 2A Super-Sectional, heads to state for first time since 2010

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan scored twice in the second half to beat Morton 3-1 in a Class 2A Super-Sectional at Lewis University. The Titans punched their ticket to state for the first time since 2010.

Boylan is the hottest team going in the Stateline. The Titans have now won 25 straight after a season-opening loss to Class 3A Huntley. The 25 wins matches a program best.

Boylan got the scoring started just 15 seconds into the match, thanks to a giveaway by the Potters. Bryan Sanchez took the loose ball and buried it. With under ten to play in the first half, Morton tied things up after Boylan turned it over. Braden Damotte chipped it over Alyas Fritz sending the game to halftime at one.

Boylan continued to put the pressure on the Potters. A great passing play opened up Taylor Sowell and he beat the keeper with a beautiful strike to the top left corner. Then Morton forgot about about Victor Ibarra and he found the back of the net.

The Titans will take on Washington in the state semifinals on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Hoffman Estates High School.

