Wanted Rockford man with active felony warrants arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit conducted a warrant check in the 7600 block of Cherryvale N. Blvd looking for Thomas, Brooks, 19, as he had many active felony warrants.

Once on the scene, police say Brooks was walking outside of an apartment complex when officers pursued him on foot.

Brooks was taken into custody without incident while detectives recovered a firearm with an extended magazine.

He has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. one count of resisting arrest, had three warrants out for possession of stolen auto and one warrant out for a probation violation.

