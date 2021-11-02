Advertisement

UPS to hire more than 1,150 positions at ‘Brown Friday’ hiring events in Rockford

The logo on the side of UPS delivery van; Source: CNN
The logo on the side of UPS delivery van; Source: CNN
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPS announces that it will hire 1,150 seasonal employees throughout the Rockford area at its annual UPS Brown Friday event.

It will take place Thursday, November 5 through Saturday, November 6 at 5497 Kishwaukee Road near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The hiring weekend is part of the company’s effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shopping rush. Positions UPS is hiring for include:

  • Warehouse Worker
  • Package Delivery Driver
  • Personal Vehicle Driver
  • Driver Helper

To RSVP to the events, click the links below to each respective day.

Seasonal positions have long been entry points for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply easily online at UPSjob.com. Visual assets are available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Police investigate potential shooting threat at Jefferson High School
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
Police investigating two car accident involving a home
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Latest News

Rockford Fire is on scene of a residential structure fire at 2600 North Rockton Avenue. 1 dog...
Dog rescued during house fire in Rockford
Rockford Police reported the injuries were non-life threatening.
Six people shot in Rockford over Halloween weekend
On Thursday, NBC15 is hosting a diaper donation drive-thru event on Thursday at The Village...
City-wide Necessities Drive to benefit local families
Rockford University lockdown lifted, investigation ongoing