UPS to hire more than 1,150 positions at ‘Brown Friday’ hiring events in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPS announces that it will hire 1,150 seasonal employees throughout the Rockford area at its annual UPS Brown Friday event.

It will take place Thursday, November 5 through Saturday, November 6 at 5497 Kishwaukee Road near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The hiring weekend is part of the company’s effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shopping rush. Positions UPS is hiring for include:

Warehouse Worker

Package Delivery Driver

Personal Vehicle Driver

Driver Helper

To RSVP to the events, click the links below to each respective day.

Seasonal positions have long been entry points for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply easily online at UPSjob.com. Visual assets are available here.

