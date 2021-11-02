Advertisement

Studies show fake school threats are a growing problem across the country

School desks
School desks(WLBT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Across the Stateline, there have been three threats in two days. One of them was made to Rockford University and the other two to Jefferson High School. Now, community members are speaking out and saying more needs to be done to stop threats of violence.

The number of fake school threats are on the rise, forcing districts and campuses to cope with learning disruptions and psychological damage.

According to the Educator’s School Safety Network, threats across the country spiked 62 percent between 2017 and 2018. Law enforcement leaders say many of the threats are made through social media where they spread rapidly.

Experts say many schools evacuate or close after a threat is identified out of an abundance of caution. But schools often face dilemmas.

Schools want to protect students and staff but could inadvertently fuel more threats from suspects whose goal is to cancel classes.

