Six people shot in Rockford over Halloween weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a busy weekend for the Rockford Police Department as officers responded to several incidents over the Halloween weekend.

Saturday, October 30

On that day just before 2:30 a.m., officers were flagged down by a shooting victim near District 1 Headquarters on West State Street. He told police he was shot at a party on Lakin Terrace. It was at that time when officers saw a car leaving that area at a high rate of speed.

Soon after, officers pulled that vehicle over at an area hospital where a different shooting victim was being dropped off..

These people were taken in custody and face the following charges:

Myesha Collins, 23 (Reckless discharge, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and defaced firearm)

Delilah McKinney, 22 (Aggravated assault with a firearm)

Kenneth Woods, 24 (Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon)

Both shooting victims from this incident suffer from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Another shooting incident took place just before 10:00 a.m. on October 30 in the 3200 block of N. Main Street. Officers say a 19-year-old man leaned into the driver’s side window to speak with an elderly woman when he was hit in the back of the head. Police say as the man was then trying to get into the passenger side of the car, he was shot in the arm and leg.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old woman, who was known to the victim, took the victim to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Sunday, October 31

The third shooting of the weekend occurred in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 4 a.m. on October 31.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a party going on where a 39-year-woman was grazed by a bullet in the leg. The investigation found that a 30-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth shooting also took place on October 31 around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Yonge Street. Rockford police say an 18-year-old man was walking in that area when he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

---

If anyone has any information about any of these shooting incidents, you’re being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

