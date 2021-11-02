Safety tips to prepare for winter temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We may be weeks away from the start of winter, but experts say it is never too early to prepare for the extreme cold, ice and snow on its way.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Department of Labor, State Fire Marshal and Department of Transportation say being unprepared for winter can be dangerous. They recommended plans for traveling, being outdoors and heating your home.

Vehicle kits should include blankets, a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid items, non-perishable snacks, water and kitty litter. Medical professionals also urge you to dress appropriately if you spend any time outdoors. And at home, simple steps include creating a kid-free zone around space heaters and fireplaces and keeping anything flammable away from those heat sources.

