Rockford University on lockdown while police investigate threat of violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department has been contacted by Rockford University officials to investigate a threat of violence that was sent to the school Tuesday morning.

Officials with the university sent out an email to the RU community asking students and staff already on campus to shelter in place and that all other students avoid campus until further notice.

Rockford University is under a shelter in place Tuesday due to a threat of violence to campus. (Rockford University)

All classes for Tuesday morning have also been canceled until further notice.

23 News has a crew on the way to the university. This is a developing story.

