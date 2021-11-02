Advertisement

Rockford University lockdown lifted, investigation ongoing

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An early Tuesday morning lockdown at Rockford University has been lifted as the Rockford Police Department continues its investigation regarding a threat of violence to the university.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, RU officials placed the campus on lockdown asking students and staff already on campus to shelter in place. In addition, they asked that all other students avoid campus until further notice.

Rockford University is under a shelter in place Tuesday due to a threat of violence to campus.
Rockford University is under a shelter in place Tuesday due to a threat of violence to campus.(Rockford University)

Rockford University released the following statement to 23 News:

“In consultation with the Rockford Police Department, it was determined that campus could reopen around noon. All campus buildings and offices are now open and foodservice has resumed. Classes and labs will resume at 2 p.m.

Following the threat that was made to campus this morning, the university worked closely with RPD to investigate the situation to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we placed the campus on lockdown while working with RPD to determine the threat level and we immediately notified our campus community.”

