Rockford Police looking for new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is hiring. On Monday, the station held its first of ten upcoming recruiting events to find new, qualified candidates.

“The recruiting process is an ever long process,” says Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke. “So what we’re really trying to do is bolster our numbers or bring them back up so we can have an even number of officers on the shifts.”

Recruiting Officer Katy Statler adds, “The applications, it has been lower, and it’s like that across the nation for law enforcement. A lot of people ask, because of the climate across the nation with stuff going on in law enforcement, do you think that’s turning people away? And my response is, if that deters you from being a police officer, I don’t quite think you’re probably the person for this job because you have to take the good with the bad.”

Other than taking the good with the bad, the department says its ideal recruit can connect with the community.

“You have to be able to talk,” says Statler. “That’s not something we can teach you when you come. Verbal skills, your written skills. You’ll have to be able to write a police report.”

Dalke agrees, saying, “Can they sit and have conversations with people? Can they think critically?”

Finally, the two say their department has lots of room for growth, and that’s why it’s the one to join.

“This police department gives you lots of opportunities that let’s say a smaller police department doesn’t offer you. We have several units. You can get involved with our K9 unit, community service,” says Dalke.

“Because of the size of our department, it gives you more diverse things you can do within your career,” agrees Statler. “So everybody’s got to start off on patrol, and it’s a minimum three to five years before you can start applying to do lateral moves or apply to get a pay raise.”

To view the application guide or apply, click here.

