Police investigating two car accident involving a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that involved a home Monday night.

Police were on the scene of a two-car accident in the 1300 block of Montague Rd. They saw one car that crashed into a home. Witnesses on the scene say they saw paramedics take two people to the hospital. but Rockford police have yet to confirm this.

This story will be updated as we learn more information

