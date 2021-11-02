Lutheran advances to sectional final with straight sets win

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In its first three matches of the postseason, Lutheran has yet to drop a set let alone give up 20 points to its opponents. The Lady Crusaders had another dominant win in Monday’s Class 2A sectional semifinals against Aurora Central Catholic 25-19, 25-18.

Lutheran will now face Big Northern Conference rival Rock Falls in Wednesday’s sectional final at Oregon after the Lady Rockets defeated top-seed Genoa-Kingston 25-13, 24-26, 25-15. The Lady Crusaders beat Rock Falls in three sets in their only meeting during the regular season on Sept. 30.

It’ll be an all NUIC battle in the Class 1A sectional final at Westminster Christian in Elgin. Both Aquin and Galena had no trouble in their semifinal matches Monday night. Both teams went undefeated in conference, having not faced each other in the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs and Pirates have a combined 72 wins, three losses and two ties on the season.

Belvidere North continues to stay unbeaten in Class 3A action after a straight sets win against St. Francis. The Blue Thunder beat the Spartans 25-4, 25-16. North’s only two losses on the season are to Class 4A Mother McAuley and Barrington, both in three sets. Both of those teams are playing for a sectional title on Wednesday as well.

Speaking of 4A, Hononegah has a chance to claim its first sectional plaque since 2006, when it was a two-class system. That year, the Lady Indians finished second in state.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.