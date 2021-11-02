Advertisement

Illinois mask mandate stays until hospitalizations drop, Pritzker says

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state’s mask mandate will stay in place...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker receives his COVID-19 booster shot, he says the state’s mask mandate will not be going anywhere just yet.

IDPH officials say there was another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations overnight. The latest report shows that 1,274 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday were hospitalized. That is the highest number in nearly two weeks.

The majority of deaths related to COVID-19 are among unvaccinated people. State health records show that of the nearly 26,000 deaths in the state, only about 800 were fully vaccinated.

After receiving the Pfizer booster shot, Pritzker also touted how well the state is doing when it comes to getting shots in arms. Pritzker says, “Illinois continues to be a leader in the Midwest in vaccinations. 92 percent of our 65 and overpopulation has gotten at least one dose. The same is true for our leadership in regard to the 12 and overpopulation, with over 76 percent of that population receiving at least one dose.”

Currently, 6 states in the U.S. have mask mandates in place, even for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including Illinois, Nevada, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.

