Garage fire attached to house contained, nobody present at time of fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No injuries were reported and all pets involved in a Tuesday afternoon garage fire attached to a house are safe.

First responders were called to the 2700 block of N. Rockton Ave. near Glenwood Ave. just before noon for a garage fire. Nobody was reported home at the time of the fire. Officials say the crew contained the fire about 10 minutes after arriving at the scene. Responders took one dog out and all other animals were fine.

Crews were wrapping up just before 1:00 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

