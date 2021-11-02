Advertisement

Former U.S. Representatives to visit Rockford University campus

Rockford University
Rockford University(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the U.S. Congress will be coming to Rockford University as two former U.S. Representatives get ready to participate in a town hall meeting.

The discussions will be about the role of the two houses during difficult and diverse times in the country.

Former U.S. Representatives Daves Loebsack and Reid Ribble will take part in an open format dialog at the meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 3.

It will take place at the university’s Fisher Chapel. The forum is free and open to the public. Former Congressman Don Manzullo will moderate the event with help from others.

Manzullo feels events like this are important for the community. “America is at a crisis in terms of the ability to reasonably discuss differing issues. Too many things going on, people are afraid to get up and speak and America’s never really seen a division like this in a long time,” Manzullo says.

