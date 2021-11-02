Cool snap to extend through the workweek, but warmer times in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November has arrived on an extremely chilly note, with high temperatures Monday not getting out of the 40s across the vast majority of the area.

It’s the first time since late May that temperatures had failed to reach the 50° mark, And Monday’s 49° high temperature was the coldest since a 44° reading all the way back on April 20.

If there’s been a silver lining, it’s that there’s been quite a bit of sunshine and it’s widely expected that sunshine will dominate over the course of the next several days. Unfortunately, northwesterly breezes will also have something to say about our temperatures, likely keeping them restricted into the 40s every day for the next several days.

Clear skies and a diminishing trend in our winds Monday night will allow our temperatures to fall quickly. Come Tuesday morning, it’s entirely possible, if not likely, that wind chills will have dropped into the upper teens in a few spots, with lower 20s for those of us who are slightly more fortunate.

Wind chills may fall as low as the upper teens to start our Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the fact that we expect unlimited sunshine on Tuesday, we can expect the northwesterly winds to be dominant once again, keeping our temperatures in the mid 40s. The 44° forecast high temperature on Tuesday would make Tuesday the coldest day since April Fool’s Day.

Wall to wall sunshine is on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite full sunshine on Tuesday, northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures quite chilly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies are again likely for us on Tuesday nights, but the good news is, if there is any, that winds are expected to be very light if not calm. Thus, wind chill concerns won’t be quite as pronounced.

Though temperatures are to be on the cold side once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, wind chills will be less of a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday we will start off the day with sunshine although a few more clouds are possible later on in the day. Should there be a little bit more cloudiness, temperatures may have a hard time getting much above 42° or 43°.

A bit more cloudiness is on tap later in the day Wednesday, but a good amount of sunshine is likely as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With a few more clouds possible Wednesday, temperatures may be even cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While this is going to be a rather chilly week, it will not last forever. Signs point to a moderating trend in our temperatures come the end of the workweek. We may even be a touch above normal as early as Friday. At long last, much milder conditions are likely on tap here for the weekend and beyond.

We should start to see a moderating trend in our temperatures by the end of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may well flirt with 60° as early as Saturday, and will likely reach into the 60s by Sunday. What’s more, there could be a prolonged stretch of 60s next week. And, if everything works out just right, we can’t even rule out the possibility of a 70° temperature at some point in the early to middle stages of next week.

Temperatures are to surge in a big way come next week. Several 60s are likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As far as precipitation goes, expect little if any for at least the first 10 days of the month.

