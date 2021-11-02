Advertisement

City-wide Necessities Drive to benefit local families

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The next time you go shopping, you may want to consider picking something up for the Necessities Drive.

Sponsored by the City of Rockford and 23 WIFR, the city is collecting diapers (especially size 3 and above), pull-ups, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant for the families of Head Start, Family Peace Center and Voices of Inspiration.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • City Hall, 425 E. State St.
  • Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside, 8201 E. Riverside Blvd.
  • Javon Bea Hospital – Rockton, 2400 N. Rockton Ave.
  • UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital, 1401 E. State St.
  • OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, 5666 E. State St. (Main Lobby)
  • Rockford Police District 1, 1045 W. State Street
  • Rockford Police District 2, 1410 Broadway
  • Rockford Police District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive
  • Voices of Inspiration, 3112 N. Rockton Avenue

The drive runs through November 14.

