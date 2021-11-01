Stroll on State vendors needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau needs a few good business for the city’s Stroll on State later this month.

Organizers say food, beverage and retail businesses are welcome. The application deadline for vendors is Friday, Nov. 5.

If you or someone you know is interested but needs more information before submitting an application, visit strollonstate.com.

