Advertisement

Stroll on State vendors needed

The event is scheduled for 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 in downtown Rockford.
Rockford's holiday tree sits at it's new home in Davis Park.
Rockford's holiday tree sits at it's new home in Davis Park.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau needs a few good business for the city’s Stroll on State later this month.

Organizers say food, beverage and retail businesses are welcome. The application deadline for vendors is Friday, Nov. 5.

If you or someone you know is interested but needs more information before submitting an application, visit strollonstate.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Pecatonica barn fire
Pecatonica barn burns down
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

RFD welcomes newest cargo airline.
RFD welcomes newest cargo airline Korean Air
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Police investigate potential shooting threat at Jefferson High School
Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
Tall Tattoo Costume Contest
Tall Tattoo puts on Costume Contest