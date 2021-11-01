Stroll on State vendors needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau wants more vendors for its annual Stroll on State celebration.

The event is scheduled for 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 in downtown Rockford.

Organizers say food, beverage and retail businesses are welcome.

If you need more information before submitting an application, visit strollonstate.com. The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 5.

