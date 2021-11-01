Advertisement

RFD welcomes newest cargo airline Korean Air

Korean Air will now make a stop in the forest city five times a week from Wednesday to Sunday.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New changes fly into the Chicago Rockford International Airport as it welcomes the newest cargo airline all the way from Inchon, South Korea.

Korean Air will now make a stop in the forest city five times a week from Wednesday to Sunday.

The cargo flight will bring in things like medical supplies, automotive parts and more.

RFD Deputy Director of Operations and Planning, Zack Oakley says the airport has fought for a deal like this for nearly 15 years.

He feels the new cargo shipments come at a time when the country needs it most.

“Supply chains are so challenged right now, these things, they have to get into market quickly,” Oakley said. “Might be medial supply, might be automotive parts, but things to keep manufacturing process moving throughout the county as well.”

