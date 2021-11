ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating a potential shooting threat for Jefferson High School on Monday.

RPD has been made aware of a threat of a potential shooting tomorrow at Jefferson HS and are investigating this threat accordingly. If you have pertinent information regarding this threat, please call our non-emergency line at 815-966-2900. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 1, 2021

If you have any information regarding this threat, call the non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.

