November to start on unseasonably chilly, but quiet note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a month that started off as warm as October did, things took a turn for the much cooler in the month’s final week. Temperatures for the past several days have only been in the 50s, with Sunday proving to be no exception. High temperatures Sunday reached 54° in the warmest locales, while other communities didn’t get out of the lower 50s.

Still, as we close the book on in the month of October, it remained quite a memorable one. October, 2021 goes down as having been the 6th warmest october on record, and it was an extremely wet month as well. It didn’t quite make it into the top 10, but will settle as having been the 12th wettest October dating back to 1905.

October, 2021 will go down as one of the warmest but wettest Octobers on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re about to embark on November, which happens to be the month that cools more quickly than any month on the calendar. We go from 50° and 36° for normal highs and lows Monday, all the way down to 40° and 25° by the end of the month. And, for those who are wondering, yes, in a typical November, you can expect snow. 2.3 inches of snow typically falls in a normal November. Additionally, we’re on track to lose another hour’s worth of daylight.

November's historically the month that cools off more quickly than any other month of the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With clear skies and lighter winds in place overnight, it looks like not only is frost likely, but a hard freeze is likely across much of the region. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties through 9:00am Monday. Why aren’t warning in effect in southern Wisconsin and western Illinois? It’s simply because we’ve already had a freeze in those locales, so there’s no need to reissue those warnings. With a hard freeze either having occurred or on track to occur in the hours and days ahead, it’s to officially bring to an end the growing season. The silver lining, though, is that if you are an allergy sufferer, just about all of the pollen, and most bugs will be killed off.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for a good portion of the Stateline. The silver lining to this is that pollen and most bugs will be killed off by the colder temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This won’t be the only time this week that we’ll contend with sub-freezing temperatures. In fact, we’re likely to dip well below freezing every night this workweek.

Hard freezes are likely every day through Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures head into the upper 20s overnight into early Monday morning, with wind chills to fall into the lower 20s. Despite sunshine’s dominance Monday, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s during the day, and chills may not get out of the 30s for much of the day.

Temperatures are to fall to the 20s, wind chills into the lower 20s Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even cooler temperatures are likely Monday night with wind chills perhaps falling into the teens in a spot or two! Not surprisingly, Tuesday could end up being even cooler with highs only reaching the middle 40s, and the coldest may still be yet to come.

Tuesday morning's likely to be even colder! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’ve got a chilly week ahead of us, the good news is it will not last forever. By the time we get toward Friday we get back closer to normal, and above normal temperatures are likely to return for the weekend. Come next week, it’s not impossible to imagine temperatures reaching close to, if not into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.