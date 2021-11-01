Advertisement

Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County

Single vehicle rollover accident kills 25-year-old man.
(WJHG/WECP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died after his vehicle rolled over near Route 64 and Motel Road in Sycamore, early Sunday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Sycamore Police responded to the area around 3 a.m. Patrick M. Boorsma Jr., 25, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other passengers were in the car. Details are limited at this time. Police have not released information on the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Pecatonica barn fire
Pecatonica barn burns down
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline

Latest News

Tall Tattoo Costume Contest
Tall Tattoo puts on Costume Contest
Haunted Burpee Museum
Burpee Museum offers scary science treats
Pet costume party
Pet costume photo booth raises money for PAWS Humane Society
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
One man dies after car crash in Milton Township