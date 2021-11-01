Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died after his vehicle rolled over near Route 64 and Motel Road in Sycamore, early Sunday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Sycamore Police responded to the area around 3 a.m. Patrick M. Boorsma Jr., 25, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other passengers were in the car. Details are limited at this time. Police have not released information on the cause of the accident.

