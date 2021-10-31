Advertisement

The Wright Way hosts a Halloween Bash to keep kids off the street

The foundation is looking to host other holiday events in the coming months
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Wright Way teen reach organization hosted its Halloween Bash for the third straight year, and attendance was phenomenal.

Lines were out the door at the Northwest Community Center, full of Stateline residents excited to get their hands on candy, funnel cakes and a variety of other goodies. The Wright Way hosts events throughout the year that focus on getting kids off the street. The organization’s founder, Lester Wright, plans events specifically for parents to bring their kids to, he says it should be a family affair. With the rising gun violence in the area Lester has more events planned, solely with the purpose of bringing the community together, and helping them grow.

“I lost a lot of people to gun violence, so that’s why I started it, to mentor the youth and that’s about it,” said Wright

The event was sponsored by many local leaders, such as Mayor Tom McNamara and state representative Maurice West

“Functions such as this, bringing the community together for one cause, so we can spread the message of reducing and ending gun violence, there’s no better way to do it,” said West

West also said foundations like the Wright Way are leading the lines at combatting the problem of gun violence in the community. He plans to work with the Wright Way more in the future so kids will have more activities and won’t succumb to the violence that has affected many others.

