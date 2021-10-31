Winnebago girls, Rockford Christian boys win cross country sectional

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Another perfect fall morning for a run as the girls and boys look to punch their ticket to the state cross country meet next week.

The Winnebago girls continue to dominate, with six runners in the top 14 including individual champion junior Grace Erb. The Indians finished with a team score of 26. Rockford Christian’s Kelly Giardina finished fourth overall.

Rockford Christian boys also had another solid win on Saturday at Oregon Park West. The Royal Lions beat Riverdale by 17 points to claim their fourth sectional plaque. It’s the first time the program has had three All-Sectional runners (top ten finish) with Ethan Walsh taking third, Weston Forward in fourth, and Aidan Sosnowski in sixth.

In other cross country sectional action, in Class 2A, Belvidere North boys advanced to state with a fourth place team finish. The Blue Thunder were lead by Caden McNulty’s 11th place finish overall. On the girls’ side, Dixon’s Emma Smith advanced to state placing tenth.

In 3A boys, Guilford’s Brandon Lawson (7th) and Juan Del Real (19th) will run next week at Detweiler Park. So will Hononegah’s Bailen Estrada after he finished 16th. Official individual state qualifiers have not been posted yet.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.