Tall Tattoo puts on Costume Contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tall Tattoo in Rockford made the most of the spooky Halloween day with a costume contest.

Customers that stopped by dressed up got their picture taken. Owner Shane Pease said the pictures will be posted on the Facebook page, for the public to vote for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Winners could get a festive prize basket, but the grand prize is what most were really rooting for. The 1st place winner gets a free half day at the tattoo shop with the artist of their choice.

“I just want to get the community together, and get everybody dressed up, and having a little fun. Put the Coronavirus behind us a little bit and kind of move on,” said Pease. “It’s just a fun way to just kind of rile up everybody..”

