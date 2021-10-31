Advertisement

Tall Tattoo puts on Costume Contest

Vote on Tall Tattoo’s Facebook page for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
Tall Tattoo Costume Contest
Tall Tattoo Costume Contest(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tall Tattoo in Rockford made the most of the spooky Halloween day with a costume contest.

Customers that stopped by dressed up got their picture taken. Owner Shane Pease said the pictures will be posted on the Facebook page, for the public to vote for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Winners could get a festive prize basket, but the grand prize is what most were really rooting for. The 1st place winner gets a free half day at the tattoo shop with the artist of their choice.

“I just want to get the community together, and get everybody dressed up, and having a little fun. Put the Coronavirus behind us a little bit and kind of move on,” said Pease. “It’s just a fun way to just kind of rile up everybody..”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Pecatonica barn fire
Pecatonica barn burns down
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline

Latest News

Man dies after rollover accident in DeKalb County
Haunted Burpee Museum
Burpee Museum offers scary science treats
Pet costume party
Pet costume photo booth raises money for PAWS Humane Society
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
One man dies after car crash in Milton Township