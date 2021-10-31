Sunny, blustery Halloween on tap Sunday before November opens in a chilly way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s high temperature of 60 degrees may be one of the last, if not the last day where high temperatures will get this warm until 2022. Luckily the comfortably mild temperatures look to close out October on Halloween Sunday before our next cold front will change things to open November on Monday.

First off if the conditions are 100 percent perfect, it’s possible you may be able to get a gander of the northern lights early Saturday evening. With a strong geomagnetic storm going on, the best chances to see the Aurora will mainly be overnight and very early Sunday morning between 4-7 a.m. Luckily our skies are mainly clear but you need to be away from any city lights and be looking on the horizon looking north.

3-Day Forecast Issued 2021 Oct 31 0030 UTC:

The greatest expected 3 hr Kp for Oct 31-Nov 02 2021 is 7 (NOAA Scale G3).

S1 or greater: 99%, 5%, 5%. R1-R2: 35%, 35%, 35%.

R3 or greater: 5%, 5%, 5%. https://t.co/gPw8AeBd9u — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 31, 2021

Early Saturday evening will be the best time to see the northern lights, especially in areas away from city lights. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This ghostly green glow comes at a perfect time as Halloween approaches Sunday. Luckily, conditions look to be pretty seasonable for this time of the year and we won’t have rain (or snow) to be talking about. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by the time trick-or-treating starts in the Stateline. You also may need to have an extra hold on those costumes because it will also be windy.

A windy, sunny and seasonable Halloween is on tap Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will cross the area Sunday morning bringing blustery conditions for Halloween. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will move through the region Sunday morning and it will bring somewhat strong northwest winds behind it. Expect wind gusts through Sunday to get up to 25-30 miles per hour.

We’ll also see a frosty start to November on Monday morning as overnight low and early morning temperatures will approach freezing. Expect many more of those nights throughout November’s opening week as well with most nights having overnight lows in the upper 20s. Expect it to be cooler outside during the daytime hours as well with temperatures in the 40s through Friday.

A cooler but dry period for the upcoming week will arrive along with many hard freezes, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold front on Halloween will usher in a cooler but dry period for the upcoming week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But there is one good thing, there are no rain chances and each day having sunny or mostly sunny skies for the opening week of November 2021.

Have a safe Halloween everyone and remember to maybe wear an extra coat and hold on to those costumes with the wind gusts.

