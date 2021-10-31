Rock Valley completes comeback, moves on to nationals with Region IV title win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one said it would be easy. Rock Valley College made it as difficult as possible. The top-ranked Golden Eagles rallied from down two sets to win the final three against #8 DuPage to clinch their spot in the NJCAA III national tournament.

It shouldn’t be a surprise the two teams went five sets. The two previous meetings this year also went the distance with RVC winning both of those matches.

Rock Valley (32-7) put itself in an early hole in the first set, but rallied to tie it at 16, before ultimately losing the set 25-21. The Chaparrals won the second set in extra points 29-27.

The Golden Eagles finally pulled it together in the third set, winning 25-19. They carried that momentum the rest of the way, winning the final two sets 25-17 and 15-9.

RVC is back in the national tournament for the first time since 2018. Division III did not host a national tournament last season due to COVID-19. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first national championship in volleyball since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.