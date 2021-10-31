Advertisement

Rock Valley completes comeback, moves on to nationals with Region IV title win

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No one said it would be easy. Rock Valley College made it as difficult as possible. The top-ranked Golden Eagles rallied from down two sets to win the final three against #8 DuPage to clinch their spot in the NJCAA III national tournament.

It shouldn’t be a surprise the two teams went five sets. The two previous meetings this year also went the distance with RVC winning both of those matches.

Rock Valley (32-7) put itself in an early hole in the first set, but rallied to tie it at 16, before ultimately losing the set 25-21. The Chaparrals won the second set in extra points 29-27.

The Golden Eagles finally pulled it together in the third set, winning 25-19. They carried that momentum the rest of the way, winning the final two sets 25-17 and 15-9.

RVC is back in the national tournament for the first time since 2018. Division III did not host a national tournament last season due to COVID-19. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first national championship in volleyball since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Hononegah freshman Avery Miles gets ready to jump into the pool at the NIC-10 girls swimming...
Hononegah edges Guilford for NIC-10 girls swimming championship
A couple of young Orangeville fans celebrate as the Broncos pick up a home win against Hiawatha.
Football Frenzy - First Round Saturday Part 2
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline
Students got into the Halloween spirit on the Friday before the spooky holiday.
Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs